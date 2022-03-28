Skip to main content
Julius Randle's Official Status For Bulls-Knicks Game

Julius Randle's Official Status For Bulls-Knicks Game

Julius Randle is officially playing in Monday night's game between the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.

Julius Randle is officially playing in Monday night's game between the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Monday evening, and for the game they will have 2021 NBA All-Star Julius Randle in the starting lineup. 

Randle had missed three games in a row with a a quad injury, before returning on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.  

He was not listed on the injury report for Monday against the Bulls, and Tom Thibodeau confirmed that he is playing (see tweet below from SNY's Ian Begley). 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Official Status For Bulls-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17378220_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17950341_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jordan Poole Had One Of The Craziest Moves You'll Ever See

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_17966371_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thomson's Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_14866217_168388303_lowres
News

Former Utah Jazz Star Reportedly Signs With The Boston Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17939064_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets And Spurs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17903258_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17088463_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago