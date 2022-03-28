Julius Randle's Official Status For Bulls-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Monday evening, and for the game they will have 2021 NBA All-Star Julius Randle in the starting lineup.

Randle had missed three games in a row with a a quad injury, before returning on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.

He was not listed on the injury report for Monday against the Bulls, and Tom Thibodeau confirmed that he is playing (see tweet below from SNY's Ian Begley).

The Related stories on NBA basketball