Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Heat Game
Julius Randle is questionable for Friday's game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.
The New York Knicks will be in Miami to play the Heat on Friday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.
2021 NBA All-Star Julius Randle is listed as questionable due to a quad injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Knicks come into the game with a 31-42 record in then 73 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They had been the fourth seed in the east last season with a 41-31 record, but this year will likely miss the playoffs.
