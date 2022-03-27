Julius Randle's Updated Status For Knicks-Pistons Game

The New York Knicks are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon, and for the game Julius Randle is on the injury report due to a quad injury that has kept him out of the last three games.

For Sunday, he is now a game-time decision, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks come into Sunday's contest as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-42 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball