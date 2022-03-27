Skip to main content
Julius Randle's Updated Status For Knicks-Pistons Game

Julius Randle's Updated Status For Knicks-Pistons Game

Julius Randle will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.

Julius Randle will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.

The New York Knicks are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon, and for the game Julius Randle is on the injury report due to a quad injury that has kept him out of the last three games. 

For Sunday, he is now a game-time decision, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Knicks come into Sunday's contest as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-42 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17950393_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Updated Status For Knicks-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar54 seconds ago
USATSI_15441579_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Lakers-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_8853114_168388303_lowres
News

Former Bucks Star Reportedly Signs With Utah Jazz

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16088217_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Celtics Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17903251_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Bucks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17944636_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Lowry Said After The Heat Lost To The Nets

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17973489_168388303_lowres
News

Everyone Is Talking About Andre Drummond's Play In The Nets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_16948335_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago