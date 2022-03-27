Julius Randle's Final Injury Update For Knicks-Pistons Game
Julius Randle will play and start on Sunday for the New York Knicks against the Detroit Pistons.
The New York Knicks are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon, and for the game 2021 All-Star Julius Randle has been on the injury report due to a quad injury.
However, he has been upgraded to available, and he will start in the contest.
The status of Randle for Sunday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Knicks come into the afternoon as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-42 record in the 74 games that they have played in this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.