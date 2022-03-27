Julius Randle's Final Injury Update For Knicks-Pistons Game

The New York Knicks are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon, and for the game 2021 All-Star Julius Randle has been on the injury report due to a quad injury.

However, he has been upgraded to available, and he will start in the contest.

The status of Randle for Sunday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks come into the afternoon as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-42 record in the 74 games that they have played in this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball