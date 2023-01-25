JUST IN: Devin Booker Injury Update

The Phoenix Suns have announced an injury update on Devin Booker.

Devin Booker is in the middle of an outstanding season for the Phoenix Suns.

However, the All-Star shooting guard has missed the last 15 games due to a groin injury.

On December 28, the team announced that he would be reevaluated in four weeks.

Wednesday marks officially four weeks since the announcement, and the Suns have now released another update on the former Kentucky star.

Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports: "Devin Booker (left groin strain) continues progressing and will be re-evaluated again in one week, per Suns"

Before the injury, Booker had been averaging 27.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.

The Suns were 19-15 at the time Booker went out, and they are now 25-24.

Therefore, they have gone just 6-9 in the 15 games without their best player.

They are currently tied with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Suns have gone 5-5, but they are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Booker has spent his entire eight-year career with the Suns, and after missing the NBA Playoffs for the first five seasons, the Suns have been one of the best teams in the league over the last two seasons.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and last season they went 64-18, which was the best record in the league.

The Suns will play their next game on Thursday night when they host the Mavs in Arizona.