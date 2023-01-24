JUST IN: LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Suns Game

LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Arizona to face off with the Phoenix Suns.

However, they could remain without their best player, as LaMelo Ball is on the injury report.

Via Hornets PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @hornets at PHX 1/24

Ball (L ankle, R wrist soreness) questionable

Martin (L Knee soreness) doubtful

Oubre (L Hand surgery) out"

Ball has missed each of the last two games, so this would be his third straight out of the starting lineup.

The 2022 NBA All-Star has only played in 22 games this season, but he has outstanding averages of 23.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 40.9% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.

Since he has missed more than half of their games this season, it's no surprise that the Hornets come into the night among the worst teams in the NBA.

They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-35 record in 48 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 3-7, and they are 8-19 in the 27 games they have played on the road away from North Carolina.

As for the Suns, they are 24-24 in 48 games, which has them tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Suns have been good, with a 17-7 record in 24 games hosted in Arizona.