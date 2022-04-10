Karl-Anthony Towns Status For Bulls-Timberwolves Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Sunday evening, but for the game they will be without their All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

The former Kentucky star is ruled out due to rest, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Timberwolves enter the night as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 46-35 record.

The Related stories on NBA basketball