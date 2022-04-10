Skip to main content
Karl-Anthony Towns Status For Bulls-Timberwolves Game

Karl-Anthony Towns Status For Bulls-Timberwolves Game

Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Minnesota  Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Minnesota  Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Sunday evening, but for the game they will be without their All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.  

The former Kentucky star is ruled out due to rest, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Timberwolves enter the night as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 46-35 record. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17966511_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns Status For Bulls-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17903245_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Long Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_16482809_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cade Cunningham's Status For Pistons-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_18033158_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17354012_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17658411_168388303_lowres
News

Rockets And Hawks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_13421097_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_16841576_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Cavs Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_17945421_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Final Injury Report Against The Pacers

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago