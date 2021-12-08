Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game
    Publish date:

    Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game

    Karl-Anthony Towns will be available when the Timberwolves play the Jazz on Wednesday.
    Author:

    Karl-Anthony Towns will be available when the Timberwolves play the Jazz on Wednesday.

    The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Utah Jazz on Wednesday evening in Minnesota, and for the game two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns will be available. 

    He had missed the game against the Brooklyn Nets last Friday with a tailbone injury, but came back and played against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. 

    The status of Towns for the game on Wednesday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Timberwolves are 11-13 on the season, but have gone 6-4 in their last ten games. 

    As for the Jazz, they come into the game with a 16-7 record in their first 23 games and are the third seed in the Western Conference. 

    The Jazz were the top seed in the west last season, but lost in the second round of the playoffs. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17122725_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16161159_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Very Unfortunate News About Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17315684_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Kevin Durant's Clutch Shot In The Fourth Quarter Of The Nets-Mavs Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17122703_168388303_lowres
    News

    Update On DeMar DeRozan's Status After Entering Health And Safety Protocols

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15387341_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Update On James Wiseman From Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17315653_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch The Nets Hold Off The Mavs On The Final Play Of The Game To Complete A Miraculous Comeback

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17218817_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Player To Save Their Season

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
    News

    Tom Thibodeau Was Caught On The Microphone Saying Some Not So Nice Words To The Refs

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17316570_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch James Harden's Incredible Move Late In The 4th Quarter

    13 hours ago