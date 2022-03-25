Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status For Mavs-Timberwolves Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, but for the game they could be without their three-time NBA All-Star.

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable due to an arm injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Timberwolves come into the night as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 42-32 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are on a two-game losing streak, but an impressive 7-3 in their last 10 games overall.

As for the Mavericks, they are the fifth seed in the west with a 45-28 record in the 73 games that they have played.

