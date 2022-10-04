Skip to main content
Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Timberwolves-Heat Game

Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.
On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for their first preseason game of the year.  

However, they will not have 2022 NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup. 

The former 2015 first overall pick has been ruled out due to an illness he is recovering from (via Dane Moore of Blue Wire). 

Moore: "Chris Finch says Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will not play in the Wolves preseason opener on Tuesday. Towns is still ramping up from an illness, and Gobert is resting after playing heavy minutes in Eurobasket this September."

Towns is coming off a stellar season where he averaged 24.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest while also shooting 41% from the three-point range. 

Therefore, his health is a big deal for the team. 

The former Kentucky star was recently hospitalized before training camp, and ESPN's Ramona Shelburne added more detail when she made an appearance on NBA Today. 

She said that "he had a viral infection," but he will be ready to go for the regular season.

Last season, the Timberwolves went 46-36 and beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament. 

They were the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler.

They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the first round of the playoffs. 

The Timberwolves will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19 when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Target Center. 

Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Timberwolves-Heat Game

