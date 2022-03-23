Skip to main content
Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Suns-Timberwolves Game

Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Suns-Timberwolves Game

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players. 

Three-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has been listed as questionable due to an arm injury, and his status for the game against the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

The Timberwolves come into the Wednesday as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 42-31 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games overall, and 24-12 in the 36 games that they have played at home this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17645794_168388303_lowres
News

Former Warriors And Bucks Player Signs With Magic

By Ben Stinar22 seconds ago
USATSI_17732714_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Suns-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17426826_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Will The Knicks Miss The Playoffs?

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_10035445_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_10822037_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: LeBron James Dunks On Former Cavs Teammate Kevin Love

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17262232_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant's Ridiculous Shot In Jazz-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_15482549_168388303_lowres-2
News

Here's What Darius Garland Said After The Cavs Lost To The Lakers

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Ja Morant

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago