    • December 6, 2021
    Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status For Hawks-Timberwolves Game
    Publish date:

    Karl-Anthony Towns will play in the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
    Author:

    The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night in Minnesota, and Karl-Anthony Towns will play in the game. 

    The two-time All-Star had missed the loss against the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Friday evening with a tailbone injury, and had been questionable for the game on Monday

    His status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below for the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Both teams are around the same place record wise with the Hawks coming in at 12-12 and the Timberwolves coming in at 11-12. 

    They are also both doing well in their last ten games as both the Hawks and Timberwolves are 7-3 in that stretch. 

    The Hawks played on Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets and lost 130-127 in Atlanta.

