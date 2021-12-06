Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status For Hawks-Timberwolves Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night in Minnesota, and Karl-Anthony Towns will play in the game.

The two-time All-Star had missed the loss against the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Friday evening with a tailbone injury, and had been questionable for the game on Monday

His status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below for the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Both teams are around the same place record wise with the Hawks coming in at 12-12 and the Timberwolves coming in at 11-12.

They are also both doing well in their last ten games as both the Hawks and Timberwolves are 7-3 in that stretch.

The Hawks played on Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets and lost 130-127 in Atlanta.

