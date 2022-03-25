Karl-Anthony Towns' Final Playing Status Against The Mavs

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening, and for the game their All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns had been listed as questionable.

He has now been upgraded to probable, and will start in the game.

The status of Towns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 42-32 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are on a two-game losing streak, but 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

