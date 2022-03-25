Skip to main content
Karl-Anthony Towns' Final Playing Status Against The Mavs

Karl-Anthony Towns' Final Playing Status Against The Mavs

Karl-Anthony Towns will play on Friday evening against the Dallas Mavericks.

Karl-Anthony Towns will play on Friday evening against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening, and for the game their All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns had been listed as questionable.  

He has now been upgraded to probable, and will start in the game.  

The status of Towns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.     

The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 42-32 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are on a two-game losing streak, but 8-2 in their last ten games overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15355731_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns' Final Playing Status Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar44 seconds ago
USATSI_17886658_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17087438_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_16186613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17845999
News

Pistons And Wizards Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Update: Julius Randle Is OUT Against Heat

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_15649569_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Warriors Star Ruled Out For The Remainder Of The Season

By Ben Stinar59 minutes ago
USATSI_16118128_168388303_lowres
News

Bradley Beal's Viral Quote About Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12511730_168388303_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade's Intriguing Tweet

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago