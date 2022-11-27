Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status For Pacers-Clippers Game

The Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Indiana Pacers in California on Sunday, but they will be without one of their best players for the game.

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for the third straight game (ankle).

The two-time NBA Champion missed the entire 2021-22 season but has returned this season and played in five games.

He's currently averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.

The Clippers are in the middle of a two-game losing streak but come into Sunday a respectable 11-9 in their first 20 games.

They are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and have a 6-5 record in the 11 games they have played at home.

Last season, without Leonard, they missed the NBA Playoffs after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.

If the team can remain healthy, they have a chance to contend because of the talent on the roster.

Paul George and Leonard make up one of the best duos in the entire NBA.

In their most recent game, they lost 124-107 to the Golden State Warriors.

Nine players for the Clippers scored, and six of them scored in double-digits.

As for the Pacers, they have been a big surprise to start the new season.

Coming into the night, they have an 11-7 record in 18 games and are 4-3 in the seven games they have played on the road.

Over the last ten games, the Pacers have gone 8-2, and they are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.