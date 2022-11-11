Update Given On Kawhi Leonard's Status This Season

The Los Angeles Clippers have higher title aspirations this NBA season and while they currently find themselves in the middle-of-the-pack with a 7-5 record, they have also been without two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard for quite some time.

Leonard made his return to the floor from an ACL injury that sidelined him all of last season on October 20 in the team’s first game of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers, but then he only played in one more game before the Clippers took him out and claimed that he was not ready to play at 100 percent yet.

Now approaching three straight weeks of not playing, Leonard’s health continues to be a cause for concern in Los Angeles and the Clippers have kept many in the dark about what is going on with their All-Star.

On Friday, head coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media after the team’s practice and he gave some updates as to when we may see Kawhi Leonard return to the floor.

“He played five-on-five this morning,” Lue said. “He looked pretty good. Still a ways to go but that was the first sign of positivity.”

The Clippers head coach stated that Leonard will not play on Saturday when the team takes on the Brooklyn Nets and according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Lue made it sound like that Kawhi Leonard still has “a little bit more to go before returning.”

Not much has been said about Kawhi Leonard, but the fact that the Clippers’ star is now playing some five-on-five in practice and getting back on his feet is definitely good news.

However, the team has not said when Leonard will play again and it is safe to assume that he will remain sidelined indefinitely through the next couple of weeks, possibly making a return to the floor in some capacity near the end of the month.

Being a very experienced team and one of the top defensive teams once again, the Clippers have high title aspirations this season. Paul George has been sensational for them to begin the year, but if Los Angeles is to make a real title run like they did in 2021 when they reached the Western Conference Finals, they will need Kawhi Leonard healthy and on the floor.

