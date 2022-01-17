Kemba Walker's Official Injury Status For Hornets-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Monday afternoon in Manhattan, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Kemba Walker has been ruled out with a knee injury that has kept him out of the last eight games.

Walker's status for Monday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks come into the game at 22-21 in 43 games, and are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are currently on a three-game winning streak, and are an impressive 7-3 in their last ten games.

As for the Hornets, they come into the game as the seventh seed in the east with a 23-20 record in 43 games.

