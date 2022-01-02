Publish date:
Kemba Walker's Injury Status For Knicks-Raptors Game
Kemba Walker has been ruled out for the game between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors in Canada.
The New York Knicks are in Canada taking on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Four-time All-Star Kemba Walker has been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Knicks come into Sunday's game with a 17-19 record in 36 games this season, and have gone 5-5 in their last ten games.
On the road they are a surprising 10-8 in 18 games.
They had gone 41-31 last season, and then started out this season 5-1 in their first six games, but have cooled down since.
As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 15-17 record.
