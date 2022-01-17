Skip to main content
Kemba Walker's Injury Status For Hornets-Knicks Game

Kemba Walker is questionable for Monday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Monday afternoon, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.  

Point guard Kemba Walker has been listed as questionable due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.   

Walker has missed the last eight games. 

On the season, the Knicks are 22-21 in 43 games, and are currently the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They started off the season hot, then cooled down and now are back on a roll. 

In their last ten games they have gone an impressive 7-3. 

Surprisingly, in the 22 games they have played at Madison Square Garden, they are only 11-11. 

