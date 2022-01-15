Kemba Walker's Injury Status For Knicks-Hawks Game

The New York Knicks will be without one of their best players when they face off against the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Saturday night.

Point guard Kemba Walker has been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks come into the game with a 21-21 record in 42 games this season, which is respectable, but still underwhelming considering they went 41-31 last season and began this season 5-1.

However, they are doing well in their last ten games with a 7-3 record.

Both the Knicks and the Hawks faced off in the playoffs last season, while the Knicks had home-court advantage, the Hawks won the series 4-1 in five games.

Related stories on NBA basketball