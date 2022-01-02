Kemba Walker's Injury Status For Knicks-Raptors Game

The New York Knicks are in Canada taking on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Four-time All-Star Kemba Walker has been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks come into Sunday's game with a 17-19 record in 36 games this season, and have gone 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road they are a surprising 10-8 in 18 games.

They had gone 41-31 last season, and then started out this season 5-1 in their first six games, but have cooled down since.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 15-17 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball