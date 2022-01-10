Kemba Walker's Injury Status For Spurs-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Kemba Walker is listed as questionable due to knee injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Knicks have been solid in their last ten outings (6-4), but they are just 19-21 on the season in 40 games, and currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Spurs, they are 15-24 on the season in 39 games, and are the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

The Spurs missed the postseason last year, while the Knicks lost in the first round.

