Kemba Walker's Injury Status For Spurs-Knicks Game
Kemba Walker is questionable for the game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.
The New York Knicks are hosting the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
Kemba Walker is listed as questionable due to knee injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game, the Knicks have been solid in their last ten outings (6-4), but they are just 19-21 on the season in 40 games, and currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
As for the Spurs, they are 15-24 on the season in 39 games, and are the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
The Spurs missed the postseason last year, while the Knicks lost in the first round.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.