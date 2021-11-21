Kemba Walker's Status For Knicks-Bulls Game

The New York Knicks are in Chicago, Illinois, to play the Bulls on Sunday night.

The two historic franchises have struggled over the last four seasons, but the Knicks broke out of their slump and made the playoffs last year, and the Bulls are off to an 11-5 start to the new season.

For Sunday's game the Knicks will have Kemba Walker for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks started out the season 5-1, but have gone just 4-6 in their last ten games and have a 9-7 record.

The Bulls look fantastic with their new additions of DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball.

Last season they went 31-41 and missed the playoffs and are in a four-year playoff slump, but this season that appears to change.