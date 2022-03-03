Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Timberwolves
Steve Kerr spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday evening.
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday evening by a score of 129-114.
The loss is the second in a row for the Warriors, and they are now just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters, and two clips of what he said can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
They remain 6.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.
