Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Raptors-Nets Game
    Publish date:

    Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Raptors-Nets Game

    Kevin Durant has been listed as questionable for the game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
    Author:

    Kevin Durant has been listed as questionable for the game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

    The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday evening.  

    For the game, they could be without their best player, because 2014 MVP Kevin Durant has been listed as questionable. 

    Durant is on the injury report with an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Nets are the top team in the east with an impressive 19-8 record in their first 27 games of the season. 

    Durant is also coming off of his best scoring game of the season when he dropped 51-points in the Nets win over the Pistons in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday. 

    As for the Raptors, they are off to a 13-14 start in their first 27 games this season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Raptors-Nets Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17354267_168388303_lowres
    News

    Crazy News About The Warriors Before They Travel To New York To Play The Knicks

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_13987245_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Five Photos Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram On Sunday

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17309044_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Warriors Could Easily Win The NBA Title If They Trade For This Player

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_15771803_168388303_lowres
    Rumors

    The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_16915762_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo James Harden Tweeted Of Kevin Durant

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17172232_168388303_lowres
    News

    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17286863_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Suns Injury Report For Game Against Clippers

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17263814_168388303_lowres
    News

    Deandre Ayton's Official Status For Suns-Clippers Game

    17 hours ago