Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Raptors-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday evening.

For the game, they could be without their best player, because 2014 MVP Kevin Durant has been listed as questionable.

Durant is on the injury report with an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets are the top team in the east with an impressive 19-8 record in their first 27 games of the season.

Durant is also coming off of his best scoring game of the season when he dropped 51-points in the Nets win over the Pistons in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday.

As for the Raptors, they are off to a 13-14 start in their first 27 games this season.

