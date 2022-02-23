Skip to main content
Kevin Durant's Status For Celtics-Nets Game

Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets will return from the All-Star break on Thursday evening when they host the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in New York. 

For the game, Kevin Durant has been ruled out, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Durant has been out since January 15 with a knee injury.  

The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-28 record in 59 games. 

At one point this season they had been as high as the first seed in the conference, but an 11-game losing streak slid them all the way down to the eighth spot. 

In their last ten games overall they are just 2-8.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

