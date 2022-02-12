Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Injury Update

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post and Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash gave an update on Kevin Durant. The superstar forward has been out with a knee injury.

The Brooklyn Nets have been without All-Star forward Kevin Durant since January 15 when he injured his knee in a game with the New Orleans Pelicans in Brooklyn (see tweet below from Bleacher Report).  

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post and Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, head coach Steve Nash gave an update on Durant on Saturday (see tweets below from both Lewis and Schiffer).

Lewis wrote: "Kevin Durant has been back on the court for the past week or so. Aldridge is days away, not weeks according to Steve Nash. #Nets" 

Schiffer wrote: "Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge is “days away not weeks away,” from returning from his ankle sprain. Kevin Durant is back doing court work but still has hurdles to clear before returning, too."

Back on January 16, the Nets diagnosed Durant's injury as sprained MCL. 

A lot has changed since the last time the two-time NBA Champion has played. 

The Nets have fallen all the way down to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference (they have lost ten games in a row), and are 29-26 on the season. 

At one point this season they had been the first seed in the east. 

On Thursday, they also traded 2018 MVP James Harden (and Paul Milsap) to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that brings them back Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and Ben Simmons. 

There is still plenty of time to turn their season around, but they are in danger of setting themselves up with very poor playoff positioning. 

