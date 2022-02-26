Skip to main content
Nets Injury Report Against The Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets will be in Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full report for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.  

Goran Dragic, who was recently bought out by the San Antonio Spurs and then signed with the Nets, will be available to make his debut.    

Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons have all been ruled out for the game on Saturday night.  

The two teams faced off in the second round of the playoffs last year, and the Bucks won in Game 7 on the road in Brooklyn.  

This season, the Nets are the eighth seed in the east with a 31-29 record in 60 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16255123
Injuries

By Ben Stinar
14 seconds ago
