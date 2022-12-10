Kevin Durant's Status For Nets-Pacers Game

Kevin Durant is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets Indiana Pacers.

On Saturday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as Kevin Durant has been ruled out due to injury management.

Underdog NBA: "Kevin Durant (injury management) ruled out Saturday."



Durant and the Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-116 on Friday night, so Saturday's game is the second night of a back-to-back.

In the victory over the Hawks, the 12-time NBA All-Star played 36 minutes and put up 34 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks.

He shot 14/25 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range.

On the season, he is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 27 games.

In addition, he is shooting 55.6% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range.

The Nets (15-12) started their season 1-5 in their first six games but have gone 14-7 over the last 21 games.

Currently, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and 7-3 in their last ten games.

This will be the first game of the season that Durant has missed.

As for the Pacers, they are off to a solid start to the year and are one spot behind the Nets (fifth seed) with a 14-12 record in 26 games.

They did not come into the season with high expectations, but so far, they look like a playoff team.

At home, the Pacers are tough to beat, with an 8-4 record in 12 games hosted in Indianapolis.