Kevin Durant's Status For Nets-Raptors Game

The Brooklyn Nets will remain without All-Star Kevin Durant against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets got crushed by the Toronto Raptors at home on Monday night by a score of 133-97.  

However, they will have a quick chance to avenge their loss, because the two teams play once again on Tuesday evening.    

This time the game will be on the Raptor's home-court in Canada.   

For the game, the Nets remain without their best player Kevin Durant, who has been out with a knee injury since January 15.    

The status of Durant for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports EDGE Basketball.  

The Nets had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference earlier this season, but they fell into a big slump before the All-Star break, and are now the eighth seed in the east with a 32-30 record. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

