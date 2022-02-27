Kevin Durant's Status For Nets-Bucks Game Saturday Night
The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kevin Durant on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Brooklyn Nets will be in Wisconsin on Saturday evening to take on the Milwaukee Bucks.
For the game, they will be without their best player Kevin Durant, who has been out since January 15 with a knee injury.
The status of Durant for Saturday night in Milwaukee can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Nets had been the top seed in the east at one point this season, but before the All-Star break they endured an 11-game losing streak.
Even though the losing streak is over, they are still just 2-8 in their last ten games overall and got crushed by the Boston Celtics at home on Thursday.
They are 31-29 on the season, which has them as the eighth seed in the east.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.