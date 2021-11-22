Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Nets-Cavs Game

Skip to main content
    November 22, 2021
    Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Game On Monday Between Nets And Cavs
    Kevin Durant will play on Monday in the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.
    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. 

    Durant did not play in the game between the Nets and Orlando Magic on Friday night at Barclays Center with a shoulder injury.

    The Nets won the game, and improved their record to 12-5, which is good for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

    On Monday against the Cavs, Durant will play in the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    What's even more impressive about their record in the first 17 games is that they have not yet had Kyrie Irving play in any games this season.

    As for the Cavs, they come into the game with a 9-8 record in their first 17 games.

