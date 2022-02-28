Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Monday Night

Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

The Brooklyn Nets will be back home in New York on Monday evening to face off with the Toronto Raptors, and they will remain without 2014 MVP Kevin Durant.

Durant has been out with a knee injury since January 15 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

He has been ruled out for Monday night, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets picked up a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Saturday night, which improved them to 32-29 on the season in 61 games.

At one point this season they had been the top seed in the east, but right now they sit as the eighth seed in the conference.

