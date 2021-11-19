Publish date:
Kevin Durant's Surprising Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game
Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the game between the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday night.
The Magic come into the game 4-11 after beating the Knicks in Manhattan earlier in the week.
As for the Nets, they had an embarrassing loss to the Golden State Warriors, but rebounded fast with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers the next night.
On Friday, they will be without their best player Kevin Durant who is out with a shoulder injury.
Up until the matchup with the Magic, the 33-year-old had played in all 15 games and has averages of 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
The Nets started out the season 1-2 in their first three games, but are 11-5 on the season which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
