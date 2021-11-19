Kevin Durant's Surprising Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday night.

The Magic come into the game 4-11 after beating the Knicks in Manhattan earlier in the week.

As for the Nets, they had an embarrassing loss to the Golden State Warriors, but rebounded fast with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers the next night.

On Friday, they will be without their best player Kevin Durant who is out with a shoulder injury.

Up until the matchup with the Magic, the 33-year-old had played in all 15 games and has averages of 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

The Nets started out the season 1-2 in their first three games, but are 11-5 on the season which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

