Kevin Durant's Surprising Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Kevin Durant's Surprising Injury Status For Orlando Magic-Brooklyn Nets Game On Friday Night
    Publish date:

    Kevin Durant's Surprising Injury Status For Orlando Magic-Brooklyn Nets Game On Friday Night

    Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the game between the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
    Author:

    Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the game between the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

    The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday night. 

    The Magic come into the game 4-11 after beating the Knicks in Manhattan earlier in the week. 

    As for the Nets, they had an embarrassing loss to the Golden State Warriors, but rebounded fast with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers the next night. 

    On Friday, they will be without their best player Kevin Durant who is out with a shoulder injury. 

    Up until the matchup with the Magic, the 33-year-old had played in all 16 games and has averages of 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. 

    He has looked like a potential MVP to start the season. 

    The Nets started out the year 1-2 in their first three games, but are 11-5 on the season which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Durant's Surprising Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game

    25 seconds ago
    USATSI_5988118_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign Steph Curry's Former Co-Star Monta Ellis

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17183192_168388303_lowres
    News

    Orlando Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Brooklyn Nets

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965852_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Orlando Magic

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_17182685_168388303_lowres
    News

    Detroit Pistons' Starting Lineup Against The Golden State Warriors

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_17190429_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photos Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted On Friday

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Injury? Steph Curry's Status For The Warriors-Pistons Game

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_15879564_168388303_lowres
    News

    Golden State Warriors' Starting Lineup Against The Detroit Pistons

    59 minutes ago
    USATSI_17177692_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

    1 hour ago