Kevin Love's Final Injury Status For Heat-Hornets Game

Kevin Love has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Miami Heat are in North Carolina to face off with the Charlotte Hornets.

For the game, Kevin Love (who had been on the injury report) has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Kevin Love (knee) listed available to play Saturday."

The five-time NBA All-Star was in his ninth season with the Cleveland Cavaliers but got bought out of his contract and signed with the Heat earlier in the week.

He made his debut on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks and had 0 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes of playing time.

While the 2016 NBA Champion is no longer the star he once was, he is still a massive addition to the Heat's roster in the middle of a season.

They are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-28 record in 60 games.

Over the last ten games, the Heat have gone 4-6, and they are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, they are 13-18 in the 31 games they have played outside of Miami, Florida.

As for the Hornets, it's been a tough season for the franchise.

They are 18-43 in 61 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Hornets are 9-18 in the 27 games they have hosted in North Carolina.