Kevin Love's Injury Status For Cavs-Celtics Game
Kevin Love is questionable for the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Massachusetts to play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
NBA Champion and former All-Star Kevin Love has been listed as questionable for the game with a foot injury.
NBA Champion and former All-Star Kevin Love has been listed as questionable for the game with a foot injury.
Love and the Cavs have been outstanding to start the 2021-22 NBA season.
In 32 games they have gone 19-12, which is good for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
This is a franchise that has not made the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season when they had LeBron James.
As for the Celtics, they are under .500 at 15-16 in their first 31 games.
