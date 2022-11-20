Kevin Love's Updated Injury Status For Heat-Cavs Game

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Miami Heat in Ohio.

They will be without one of their best players for the game, as NBA Champion Kevin Love has been ruled out due to a thumb injury.

This will be the first game that he has missed in the 2022-23 season.

Underdog NBA: "Kevin Love (thumb) ruled out Sunday."

Love is a five-time NBA All-Star, but he has done a good job transforming into a reserve role over the last two seasons.

Currently, he is averaging 11.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 40.5% from the three-point range.

The Cavs come into the night with a 9-6 record in their first 15 games, which has them tied with the Indiana Pacers for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They went 8-1 through their first nine games of the season (winning eight games in a row after losing the first game), but then went on a five-game losing streak.

In their last game, they ended the drought with a win in overtime against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

At home, they have a 5-1 in six games played in Ohio.

As for the Heat, they have not gotten off to a good start to the new season.

They are coming off a loss against to the Washington Wizards on Friday night, and are 7-9 in their first 16 games.

They are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.