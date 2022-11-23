Kevin Love's Updated Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Cavs Game

On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Ohio.

For the game, they will be without NBA Champion Kevin Love.

Underdog NBA: "Kevin Love (thumb) listed out Wednesday."

Love missed Sunday's game against the Miami Heat but played in their most recent game against the Atlanta Hawks.

On the season, he is averaging 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 40.4% from the three-point range.

The five-time NBA All-Star has done a fantastic job of transforming himself into a reserve role.

He has been one of the best bench players in the league over the last two seasons.

Currently, the Cavs come into the game with an 11-6 record in their first 17 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are only 2.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed and are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Cavs have been brilliant, with a 7-1 record in eight games at home in Ohio.

They have had a very volatile start to the season, as they went from an eight-game winning streak to a five-game losing streak and are now on another winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are tied with the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak but have an impressive 6-3 record in nine games on the road.