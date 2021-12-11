Publish date:
Kevin Porter Jr. And Eric Gordon's Injury Status For Rockets-Grizzlies Game
Kevin Porter Jr. and Eric Gordon have been ruled out for the game between the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Houston Rockets are in Tennessee to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without two of their key players.
Eric Gordon has been ruled out for the game with a groin injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Kevin Porter Jr. is also out for the game with a thigh injury, and his status can also be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Rockets come into the game with an 8-17 record, and after starting out the season 1-16, they have gone 7-1 in their last eight games.
Over on the Grizzlies side, they are an impressive 15-11 record in their first 26 games of the season.
