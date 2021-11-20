Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Kevin Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game
    Publish date:

    Kevin Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

    Kevin Porter Jr. has been ruled out for the game between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.
    Author:

    Kevin Porter Jr. has been ruled out for the game between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

    The Houston Rockets will be without one of their best players when they host the New York Knicks in Texas on Saturday evening. 

    For the game, Kevin Porter Jr. has been ruled out with a thigh injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    After having the worst record in the NBA last season, the Rockets are not any better this season. 

    In their first 15 games they have a 1-14 record, and clearly are not a team that will be competing for a playoff spot this season. 

    As for the Knicks, they started out their season 5-1, but have an 8-7 record in their first 15 games. 

    They went 41-31 last season, and appear on track for another solid season that should land them in the postseason.  

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17168278_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17197234_168388303_lowres
    News

    Houston Rockets' Starting Lineup Against The New York Knicks

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_17034129_168388303_lowres
    News

    New York Knicks' Starting Lineup Against The Houston Rockets

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17072725_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Taj Gibson's Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_16932353_168388303_lowres
    News

    Lonzo Ball Had A Crazy Pass In The Bulls-Nuggets Game

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17194677_168388303_lowres
    News

    No Steph Curry, No Problem?

    42 minutes ago
    USATSI_16372233_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out Devin Booker's Awesome Tweet Before The Suns Beat The Mavs

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_5988118_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign Steph Curry's Former Co-Star Monta Ellis

    58 minutes ago
    USATSI_16213411_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet On Saturday

    1 hour ago