Kevin Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

The Houston Rockets will be without one of their best players when they host the New York Knicks in Texas on Saturday evening.

For the game, Kevin Porter Jr. has been ruled out with a thigh injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

After having the worst record in the NBA last season, the Rockets are not any better this season.

In their first 15 games they have a 1-14 record, and clearly are not a team that will be competing for a playoff spot this season.

As for the Knicks, they started out their season 5-1, but have an 8-7 record in their first 15 games.

They went 41-31 last season, and appear on track for another solid season that should land them in the postseason.

