Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Pelicans Game
Khris Middleton is listed as probable for the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.
The Milwaukee Bucks will be in Louisiana to play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening, and for the game they will hopefully have one of their best players.
Khris Middleton is listed as probable for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Middleton helped lead the Bucks to their first NBA Championship in over 50 years, and this season they are once again off to an impressive start.
At 19-11 in their first 30 games of the season they are one of the best teams in the league, and will likely be able to compete for another title this season.
As for the Pelicans, they are 9-21 in their first 30 games of the season.
