Khris Middleton's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Nets Game

Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Unfortunately, they will be without one of their best players, as Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the fourth straight contest.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (knee) ruled out Friday."

Middleton has only played in seven games this season and is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

The NBA Champion had wrist surgery over the offseason and missed the first 20 games of the 2022-23 season.

Last year, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest (he made his third trip to the NBA All-Star Game).

Therefore, it's impressive that the Bucks come into the night as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-9 record in 31 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and coming off a 114-106 loss to Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night in Ohio.

Earlier this season, the Bucks defeated the Nets 110-99 at home in Wisconsin.

However, after a bad start, the Nets are now one of the best teams in the league.

They are 20-12 in 32 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In addition, they are on a seven-game winning streak and 9-1 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Bucks have gone 8-6 in 14 games, while the Nets are 11-5 in 16 games at home in Brooklyn, New York.