Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game
    Publish date:

    Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

    Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
    Author:

    Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

    The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wisconsin on Saturday night, but for the game they will be without their star shooting guard.  

    Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the game with a knee injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

    Middleton has missed the last two games, and Saturday will be his third straight game out of the lineup. 

    The Bucks won the 2021 NBA Championship, and are off to a great start to the new season with a 19-12 record in their first 31 games of the season. 

    As for the Cavs, they are one of the biggest surprises in the entire NBA with an 18-12 record in their first 30 games of the year. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16422020_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17323886_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Cole Anthony And Wendell Carter Jr.'s Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17371131_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News Announced About The Status Of Miles McBride For Knicks-Celtics Game

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183197_168388303_lowres
    News

    The New York Knicks Have Signed A New Player

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_13889951_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Officially Announce The Signings Of Two Veterans

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_17294549_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Have Announced Huge News About Kevin Durant

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    The Golden State Warriors Have Released A Big Update About Klay Thompson

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16005575_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News About Knicks' Immanuel Quickley

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13666692_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Have Announced Massive News About Kyrie Irving

    2 hours ago