Khris Middleton's Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards on Thursday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

NBA Champion Khris Middleton has been ruled out due to a wrist injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-27 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are on fire as of late, and have gone 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

At home in Wisconsin, they have a 25-12 record in the 37 games.

