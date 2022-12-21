Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.

However, they will likely be without one for their best players for the game, as Khris Middleton is listed as doubtful.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (knee) listed doubtful for Wednesday."

The three-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the last two games, so this would be his third straight out of the lineup.

In seven games this season, he is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

Last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest (and made the All-Star Game).

He's gotten off to a slow start to the season (after missing the first 20 games), but the Bucks have been the best team in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, they are the first seed with a 22-8 record in 30 games.

The Bucks are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have been solid, going 8-5 in 13 games away from Wisconsin.

As for the Cavs, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-11 record in 32 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

At home, the Cavs have been unbelievable, going 15-2 in 17 games hosted in Ohio.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2018 (when they still had LeBron James), but the drought appears to be on the verge of ending this season.