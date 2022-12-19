Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Pelicans Game

Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Khris Middleton has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (knee) listed out for Monday."

The three-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest in seven games this season.

Last season, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest (and made the NBA All-Star Game).

Even with him missing 22 games so far this season, the Bucks are still the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 21-8 in their first 29 games (which is the least amount of losses out of any team in the entire NBA).

At home, the Bucks have gone 14-3 in 17 games, while they are 7-5 in the 12 games that they have played on the road.

One of the biggest reasons for the team's success has been the play of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He is averaging 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest in 24 games.

As for the Pelicans, they come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with an 18-11 record in their first 29 games.

They are only one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

Currently, the Pelicans are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, but they are an impressive 12-3 in 15 games at home in Louisiana.