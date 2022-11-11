Skip to main content
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Spurs Game

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Spurs Game

Khris Middleton remains ruled out for Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.  

Khris Middleton will remain ruled out for the 11th straight game.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Last season, Middleton averaged 20.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest and made his third straight trip to the All-Star Game.   

He is one of the top three players on the team, so it's super impressive that the Bucks are off to a 10-1 start to the season in their first 11 games without him. 

They started out the season a perfect 9-0 before losing to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at State Farm Arena in Georgia.  

However, they got back to their winning ways on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City when they beat the Thunder by a score of 136-132 in overtime.

Middleton has been on the Bucks for his entire career (outside of his rookie season), and he was a big reason why they won the 2021 NBA Championship.

If they are going to make another run at a title this season, they will need him healthy.

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, he missed the entire second-round series against the Boston Celtics, which they lost in seven games.

As for the Spurs, they come into the night in a massive slump.

They started out the year an impressive 5-2 in their first seven games but are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak. 

USATSI_18263592_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17489620_168388303_lowres
News

The Minnesota Timberwolves Have Made A Roster Move

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16088135_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Kings-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19233218_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Key Celtics Player On Injury Report Against Nuggets

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17453817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19122560_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Lakers Reportedly Brought In A Former Bulls 1st-Round Pick For A Work Out

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15318298_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Very Famous Person At Hornets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17845999
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar