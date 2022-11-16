Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wisconsin.

However, they will remain without one of their best players for the game.

Khris Middleton, who has yet to play in a game this season, has been ruled out for Wednesday.

Last season, he made the All-Star Game (for the third time) and averaged 20.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

He is arguably their second-best player behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, which is why it is impressive the Bucks have played so well without him.

To start the season, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-3 record in their first 13 games.

At one point, they had been a perfect 9-0 before losing to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia last week.

They are 7-1 in eight games at home but coming off their first home loss of the season (121-106 against the Hawks on Monday night).

In 2021, they won the NBA Championship, and this season they are a legitimate contender to get back to the NBA Finals.

As for the Cavs, they come into the night in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

After losing their first game of the season in Canada against the Toronto Raptors, they won eight games in a row and were the hottest team in the NBA.

However, they have cooled off since that point and are currently 8-5 in their first 13 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.