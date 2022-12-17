Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Jazz-Bucks Game

Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Utah Jazz in Wisconsin.

However, they will not have three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton, who has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (knee) listed out for Saturday."

Middleton has played in seven games this season and is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

Last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest (and made his third career trip to the All-Star Game).

The Bucks come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-8 record in their first 28 games.

They are an outstanding 13-3 in the 16 games that they have played at home in Wisconsin.

In their most recent game, the Bucks got blown out 142-101 by Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee on Thursday night.

Middleton played 22 minutes but struggled to score the ball (1/12 shooting from the field), finishing with three points.

However, he did have two rebounds, five assists and one steal.

As for the Jazz, they have been a pleasant surprise to start the season.

They are tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference and have a 17-14 record in 31 games.

Currently, the Jazz are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 6-9 in the 17 games that they have played on the road.

This will be the first matchup between the Jazz and Bucks of the 2022-23 season.