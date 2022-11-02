Skip to main content
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Pistons-Bucks Game

Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks.
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Detroit Pistons for their seventh game of the season. 

However, they will remain without one of their best players.

All-Star shooting guard Khris Middleton, who has missed the first six games of the season, has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game (as relayed by Eric Nehm of The Athletic). 

Nehm: "The Bucks have submitted an injury report for Wednesday’s game vs. Detroit. OUT: Pat Connaughton (right calf strain) Joe Ingles (left ACL surgery) Sandro Mamukelashvili (concussion evaluation) Khris Middleton (left wrist ligament surgery) AJ Green (nasal fracture)"

Middleton averaged 20.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest last season, so him being out of the lineup is a big deal. 

On Tuesday, Nehm relayed that the Bucks had announced Middleton practiced with the Wisconsin Herd (G League), which is a good sign. 

